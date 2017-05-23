UPDATE 1-Malaysia's AirAsia X feels impact of weak ringgit, higher fuel cost
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Profit at Malaysia's AirAsia X fell sharply in the first quarter, with a weak ringgit and higher fuel costs overshadowing higher revenue at the long-haul budget airline. AirAsia X's fuel and aircraft operating lease expenses are denominated in U.S. dollars, as is much of its debt.
