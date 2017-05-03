UPDATE 1-Malaysia's $1.7 billion property deal to cut 1MDB debt falls through

A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. A $1.7 billion property deal that was expected to ease the debt burden of Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad fell through on Wednesday, complicating Prime Minister Najib Razak's efforts to move on from a financial scandal surrounding the fund.

