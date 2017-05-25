Two Malaysians killed in Marawi City battle
KOTA KINABALU: Two Malaysians are believed to be among 13 suspected Islamic State militants killed late Thursday in battles between the Philippines military and gunmen who have taken over Marawi City in Central Mindanao, Philippines since Tuesday. The sources said that Indonesian Shei Ayman Marjuki and Saudi Arabian Sheikh Ahmad Belfaki were also among those killed so far in skirmishes at various villages in the city which is widely seen as the first city taken by IS in South East Asia.
