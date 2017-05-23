Two Killed In East Jakarta Blasts

Two Killed In East Jakarta Blasts

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 -- At least two people were killed in bomb blasts at a bus terminal in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta on Wednesday, according to reports by Indonesian news agency, ANTARA. Five civillians were also reported injured in the incident which saw two blasts within five minutes, suspected to be suicide bombing at about 9pm local time .

Chicago, IL

