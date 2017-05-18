Two charged with trafficking Syabu

Kota Kinabalu: Two men were separately charged in the Magistrate's Court here Wednesday with trafficking 2,846gm of syabu. Clement Tseu Min Heng, 18, and Chua Kian Voon, 39, are accused of committing the offence at 1.45am on May 5 in front of the Penampang Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.