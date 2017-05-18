Two charged with trafficking Syabu
Kota Kinabalu: Two men were separately charged in the Magistrate's Court here Wednesday with trafficking 2,846gm of syabu. Clement Tseu Min Heng, 18, and Chua Kian Voon, 39, are accused of committing the offence at 1.45am on May 5 in front of the Penampang Police Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC