TRX, Bandar Malaysia To Announce RFP Soon - PM Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 -- TRX City Sdn Bhd and Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd will shortly be announcing the request for proposal process, inviting expressions of interest for the role of master developer of Bandar Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said today. He said Treasury Secretary General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah has been appointed Chairman of both TRX City and Bandar Malaysia, and would head a team with overall responsibility for these projects, as well as monetisation of 1Malaysia Development Bhd's remaining real estate assets.
