Trader, 65, charged with misappropriating RM7,178

Kota Kinabalu: A 65-year-old businessman was charged at the Magistrate's Court here with misappropriating RM7,178.05 belonging to a company for his own use. Low Chong Keang pleaded not guilty to committing the offence between Nov 14, 2014 and January 2015 at the Borneo Yin Woh Sdn Bhd by instructing a man, one Alijus, to deposit RM7,178.05 into his own bank account.

