TIME's Opinion Poll Not Relevant To M...

TIME's Opinion Poll Not Relevant To Malaysian Politics - Salleh

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 -- The TIME magazine's opinion poll is not relevant to Malaysian politics, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. He also stressed that the opinion poll by TIME would not really sway public opinion as those who support the opposition, or otherwise, are not going to shift their position just because it said United States President Donald Trump is more popular than Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak outside his home constituency, the the town of Pekan in the state of Pahang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC