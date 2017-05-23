TIME's Opinion Poll Not Relevant To Malaysian Politics - Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 -- The TIME magazine's opinion poll is not relevant to Malaysian politics, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. He also stressed that the opinion poll by TIME would not really sway public opinion as those who support the opposition, or otherwise, are not going to shift their position just because it said United States President Donald Trump is more popular than Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak outside his home constituency, the the town of Pekan in the state of Pahang.

