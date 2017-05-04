Thai Police Inform PDRM Over Arrest Of 2 Malaysian Drug 'Facilitators' - Mohd Mokhtar
The Thai authorities have informed the Royal Malaysia Police on the recent arrest of two Malaysians in that country, who were allegedly key members of international drug syndicates. Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff believes the information will assist in investigations into the syndicates' network in Malaysia.
