Taupo-based milk processor Miraka to export to Malaysia

Miraka, the milk processor majority owned by North Island Maori trusts, is to export its first branded consumer product into Malaysia, followed by shipments to Singapore, the Philippines and China, Maori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says. Taupo-based Miraka and Malaysian distribution partner Storiiu signed a memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur, witnessed by Mr Flavell during a visit to Malaysia with a delegation of seven Maori companies to raise the profile of New Zealand's food sector.

