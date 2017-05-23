Suspect picked up in missing pastor c...

Suspect picked up in missing pastor case: Malaysian police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police picked up a suspect in northern Malaysia in the case of an abducted pastor who has been missing for more than 100 days, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said on Wednesday . "The investigation is still ongoing," said Khalid.

