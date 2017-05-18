Strong Winds, Rough Seas In Waters Of...

Strong Winds, Rough Seas In Waters Off Phuket

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 -- UMNO and the Barisan Nasional government are always close to the people on a continuous basis unlike the opposition which only get down on the ground to meet the people seasonally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC