SPIED: Peugeot Traveller spotted on M...

SPIED: Peugeot Traveller spotted on Malaysian roads

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Paul Tan's Automotive News

In October 2016, we reported that the Peugeot Traveller could be introduced to the Malaysian market , and lo and behold, the large MPV has now been sighted in Malaysia. For a brief refresher, the Traveller is an alternative to the fairly common Toyota Alphard and Vellfire , should it be launched here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC