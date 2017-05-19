Son stabs dad to death then turns knife on himself
KOTA KINABALU: A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son, who then turned the knife on himself. Ali Nordin died on the spot while his son is fighting for his life following a fight at their house in Kampung Sungai Gading 1 Wakuba along Jalan Apas in Tawau at about 3.10am yesterday.
