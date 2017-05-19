Son stabs dad to death then turns kni...

Son stabs dad to death then turns knife on himself

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son, who then turned the knife on himself. Ali Nordin died on the spot while his son is fighting for his life following a fight at their house in Kampung Sungai Gading 1 Wakuba along Jalan Apas in Tawau at about 3.10am yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC