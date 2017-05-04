Severe turbulence hits Malaysia-bound...

Severe turbulence hits Malaysia-bound AirAsia X flight

Screengrabs of a video circulating on social media showing the turbulence on Flight D7 377 from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur. KUALA LUMPUR: Five passengers were injured after a Malaysia-bound AirAsia X flight was hit by "severe turbulence", the budget carrier said Friday.

