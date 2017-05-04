Seventeen, including students, arrest...

Seventeen, including students, arrested over Gang 35 links

ALOR SETAR: Fourteen students and three former students of a secondary school in Sungai Petani have been detained over a series of photos linked to Gang 35. Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Md Zukir Md Isa said in a statement that the 14 secondary school students detained were aged between 15 and 17, while the three former students were between 19 and 20. Earlier Thursday, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that three people had been detained over the photos. "Congratulations @PDRMsia Kedah for nabbing 3 students/ former students in Sungai Petani involved in gangsterism.

