Set in stone: The current plaque without the words 'Kerajaan Malaysia Jamin' on the stone in Sabah.

KENINGAU: The Oath Stone erected to guarantee the rights of Sabah natives in the federation of Malaysia is set to get a new and permanent home. The Oath Stone or Batu Sumpah, originally placed in front of the Keningau district office that courted controversy when the key words " Kerajaan Malaysia Jamin " were taken away, is now set to be restored with its original words.

