Serial rapist gets two more years' ja...

Serial rapist gets two more years' jail after failed escape bid

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Serial rapist Amran Che Jaafar, 35, has had two more years added to his 54-year jail sentence after a failed attempt to escape in 2012. Amran had attempted to escape while still in handcuffs and under a three-warden escort outside the Kota Baru court on July 29, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC