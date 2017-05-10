Selangor Sultan Reminds Speakers To D...

Selangor Sultan Reminds Speakers To Discharge Duties Without Bias

Saturday

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Saturday reminded State Legislative Assembly and Parliament Speakers to discharge their duties effectively and not to favour any political parties, be it the ruling party or the opposition, during the sittings. He said this would ensure the august houses of representatives could play their role well and abide by the true principles of justice.

