'Say no to RUU355 for Malaysia's sake'

PETALING JAYA: Prominent leaders in Sabah and Sarawak have urged the people to reject Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Private Member's Bill to amend the Syariah Courts Act, or RUU355. In an open letter, the 20 signatories, who include former and current politicians, as well as former top civil servants, called on Malaysians to preserve the country as a secular state.

