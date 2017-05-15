Sabah police investigating presence of armed men in Lahad Datu
KOTA KINABALU: Police are checking on a claim by a labourer that he had spotted five armed Filipino men in military fatigues at a plantation in Felda Sahabat 2, about 100km from the east coast Lahad Datu town. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din confirmed Monday that they were investigating the claims by the 52-year-old labourer that he came across the armed men on April 30. However, he said that the labourer, an illegal Filipino immigrant, only lodged a report with the Cendrakasih police station at 7.30pm on Saturday "We are carrying out a detailed investigation based on the claims of the labourer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC