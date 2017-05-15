Sabah police investigating presence o...

Sabah police investigating presence of armed men in Lahad Datu

KOTA KINABALU: Police are checking on a claim by a labourer that he had spotted five armed Filipino men in military fatigues at a plantation in Felda Sahabat 2, about 100km from the east coast Lahad Datu town. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din confirmed Monday that they were investigating the claims by the 52-year-old labourer that he came across the armed men on April 30. However, he said that the labourer, an illegal Filipino immigrant, only lodged a report with the Cendrakasih police station at 7.30pm on Saturday "We are carrying out a detailed investigation based on the claims of the labourer.

