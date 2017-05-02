Sabah police arrest man for fatal beating of his mother with a spear

The 57-year-old woman, identified as Teh Jari, was found in a pool of blood by another son at about 10.40pm, after hearing her screams. KOTA KINABALU: Police in the northern Kota Belud district arrested a 28-year-old man after his mother was fatally beaten with a spear at their house on Monday.

