Russian sailor dies after collapsing on yacht due to suspected heart attack

MALACCA: A Russian sailor died on his yacht, believed due to a heart attack, while sailing on the waters of Kuala Sepang in Selangor. Kuala Linggi Five District Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in a statement Tuesday said the 56-year-old man, known only as [email protected] , was believed to have had a heart attack at 12.15pm.

