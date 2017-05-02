Russian sailor dies after collapsing on yacht due to suspected heart attack
MALACCA: A Russian sailor died on his yacht, believed due to a heart attack, while sailing on the waters of Kuala Sepang in Selangor. Kuala Linggi Five District Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in a statement Tuesday said the 56-year-old man, known only as [email protected], was believed to have had a heart attack at 12.15pm.
