Russian sailor dies after collapsing ...

Russian sailor dies after collapsing on yacht due to suspected heart attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

MALACCA: A Russian sailor died on his yacht, believed due to a heart attack, while sailing on the waters of Kuala Sepang in Selangor. Kuala Linggi Five District Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in a statement Tuesday said the 56-year-old man, known only as [email protected], was believed to have had a heart attack at 12.15pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC