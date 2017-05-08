RPT-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Petronas targets new markets for LNG

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 Malaysian oil company Petronas is looking to tap new markets to sell liquefied natural gas, including as fuel for ships, the head of its upstream operations told Reuters on Monday. State-owned Petroliam Nasional Berhad, known as Petronas, also sees significant growth potential for LNG in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some parts of Southeast Asia, its upstream CEO Mohd Anuar Taib said.

