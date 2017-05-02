Road charge on vehicles from Thailand to begin soon
All foreign, private-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from the Thai border will soon be subjected to the road charge , which is already in place at the Malaysia-Singapore border , Bernama reports. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, the Thai border RC will start soon following the cabinet's approval to begin payment collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC