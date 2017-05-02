Road charge on vehicles from Thailand...

Road charge on vehicles from Thailand to begin soon

All foreign, private-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from the Thai border will soon be subjected to the road charge , which is already in place at the Malaysia-Singapore border , Bernama reports. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, the Thai border RC will start soon following the cabinet's approval to begin payment collection.

Chicago, IL

