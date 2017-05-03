Restaurateur charged with human traff...

Restaurateur charged with human trafficking

ALOR SETAR: A 44-year-old restaurant owner claimed trial to five counts of human trafficking at the Sessions Court here. Teo Yian How from Taman Sri Berlin in Langkawi, was accused of bringing five Indonesians, including four girls, aged 16 and 17, into the country.

