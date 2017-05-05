Rescue Bandar Malaysia or face fallout

PETALING JAYA: The news on WedA nesday that the Finance MinisA try has called off a deal to sell 60% of Bandar Malaysia a mega property development project estimated to have a gross development value of RM160bil when completed in 20 years has sent shockwaves through the country and the region. This unexpected announcement attracted attention mainly because of the buyers involved, and the possible poliA tical and economic implications.

