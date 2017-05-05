Rescue Bandar Malaysia or face fallout

Rescue Bandar Malaysia or face fallout

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: The news on WedA nesday that the Finance MinisA try has called off a deal to sell 60% of Bandar Malaysia a mega property development project estimated to have a gross development value of RM160bil when completed in 20 years has sent shockwaves through the country and the region. This unexpected announcement attracted attention mainly because of the buyers involved, and the possible poliA tical and economic implications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC