Regional drug syndicate busted in Malaysia-Singapore probe

SINGAPORE: A regional drug syndicate based in Malaysia has been dismantled, after joint investigations by the Malaysian police's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau . In a news release on Thursday , CNB said its investigations started in late 2016 when it received intelligence pointing to the involvement of two Singaporean men with a Malaysia-based drug syndicate, which was supplying "sizeable amounts of drugs to a neighbouring country."

