Readers of popular Malaysian news site favour ex-premier Mahathir for PM

23 hrs ago

More than two-thirds of readers of a liberal-leaning Malaysian news site have backed former premier Mahathir Mohamad to be prime minister, the portal said on Thursday. Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad smiles during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 30, 2017.

