Philippine forces kill another Abu Sayyaf militant
KOTA KINABALU: The Philippine military is continuing its operations against fleeing Abu Sayyaf gunmen, killing a militant known only as Imbo, a key man to the notorious Alhabsi Misaya who was killed in late April. The Philippines Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brig-Gen Cirilito Sobejana Jr said Imbo was a key kidnap-for-ransom contact and facilitator keeper of Alhabsi's firearms and boats used in kidnapping from Bahalaw island off Jolo island in the Sulu province.
