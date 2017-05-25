Perrier Debuts Refreshing Beverage Li...

Perrier Debuts Refreshing Beverage Lineup For Health Conscious Malaysians, All Day Long

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 -- The world's leader in sparkling mineral water, Perrier, introduces its healthy and refreshing ever ready mixology beverage line-up today at Berjaya Times Square Hotel. Perrier Ambassador, Mathieu Marchal presents the myriad personalities of Perrier as a natural sparkling mineral water fit to be consumed throughout the day and night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC