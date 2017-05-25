Perrier Debuts Refreshing Beverage Lineup For Health Conscious Malaysians, All Day Long

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 -- The world's leader in sparkling mineral water, Perrier, introduces its healthy and refreshing ever ready mixology beverage line-up today at Berjaya Times Square Hotel. Perrier Ambassador, Mathieu Marchal presents the myriad personalities of Perrier as a natural sparkling mineral water fit to be consumed throughout the day and night.

