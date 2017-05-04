Permata Pintar Opens New Opportunitie...

Permata Pintar Opens New Opportunities For Malaysian Students To Excel

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

From Hafizah Kamaruddin LONDON, May 8 -- Khoo Jia Hui, from the Permata Pintar programme s pioneer batch, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in biochemistry has described the programme as challenging. Having joined the programme at 15 in 2011 after undergoing various levels of aptitude tests, including summer camps and presenting science projects, it has opened her to new opportunities, she told the Malaysian media here on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

