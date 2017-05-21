Patriotic and right-thinking Malaysians must condemn and smack down mischief makers who want to falsely frame the 14th General Election as a battle between Malays and Chinese as well as between Islam and enemies of Islam Unfortunately, instead of a more united, harmonious, progressive and prosperous Malaysia, we see Malaysia falling behind more and more countries in various fields of human endeavor in the past six decades, and what is worse, there are people who are trying to put back the clock of Malaysian nation-building by sowing distrust, hatred and animosity and instead of greater tolerance, harmony and unity in multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural Malaysia.

