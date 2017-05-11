Over 15 people to be charged tomorrow as MACC widens net
PUTRAJAYA: Just 48 hours into its anti-graft campaigns, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has widened its net through a nationwide operation to nab bribe givers. More than 15 people are expected to be charged in courts nationwide tomorrow for allegedly giving bribes, just two days after the MACC launched its Gerah and 3J anti-corruption campaigns.
