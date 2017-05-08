Oil Purchases by Top Indian Refiner S...

Oil Purchases by Top Indian Refiner Show Where Market Glut Bites 29 minutes ago

While Indian Oil Corp. used to buy more than 80 percent of its crude via long-term contracts, it's cut that share down by 10-12 percent over the past three years, said Chairman B. Ashok. That's because a flood of "light" low-sulfur crude exacerbated by the U.S. shale boom has given the state-run company more opportunities to make spot purchases over scheduled imports of heavier, higher-sulfur Middle East oil, he said.

