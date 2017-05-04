No signs of 'Blue Whale Challenge' in Malaysia, but parents told to remain vigilant
PETALING JAYA: There are no signs that the "Blue Whale Challenge", a sinister social media game that encourages teen suicide, has reached Malaysia, but parents should remain vigilant to ensure their children do not fall victim to it. However, there is reason for concern as he has seen an alarming number of youths jumping on the bandwagon without understanding its repercussions.
