No Ransomware Attack In Malaysia - MCMC

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission says no ransomware attacks have been reported in Malaysia as at 10am today amidst a massive global cyber-attack which hit nearly 100 countries. "MCMC is continuing to monitor the situation together with other enforcement agencies," said the commission in a statement Saturday.

Chicago, IL

