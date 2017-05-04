NKorea's death plot accusations mimic its own misdeeds

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, a TV screen shows a picture of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, after Malaysian officials said a North Korean man has died after suddenly becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur's airport. In the paranoid universe of North Korea, the feverish accusations it makes against its sworn enemies bear a creepy resemblance to its own misdeeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.