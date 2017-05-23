Najib Offers Condolences Over Deadly ...

Najib Offers Condolences Over Deadly Manchester Attack

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said he is appalled by the barbaric and cowardly attack on innocent concert-goers in Manchester. "My deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected," he said on Twitter and Facebook today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC