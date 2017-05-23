Najib Offers Condolences Over Deadly Manchester Attack
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said he is appalled by the barbaric and cowardly attack on innocent concert-goers in Manchester. "My deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected," he said on Twitter and Facebook today.
