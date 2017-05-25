Najib Condemns Attack In Marawi City

Najib Condemns Attack In Marawi City

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 May -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has condemned the attack against Marawi City by groups linked to terror movement Daesh that led to casualties among Philippine government forces and displacement of civilians. Najib said Malaysia had full confidence in the Philippines' handling of the crisis and will offer its full support.

Chicago, IL

