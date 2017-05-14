Mom leaves parting gift to sons

Mom leaves parting gift to sons

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother dying from a rare disease decided to write her memoirs so that her sons will have something to remember her by. "This book is the legacy I will leave behind in the hope that I will be remembered by the people I touched, especially my sons," wrote Azlena Abdul Hamid in The Shadow of Me .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC