Ministry vows action over student deaths

Kota Kinabalu: The Education Ministry has vowed action will be taken over the deaths of three SMK Putatan students during a school camping programme in Membakut last month. Its Deputy Director-General Datuk Dr Amin Senin said the Ministry had received the internal investigation report from the State Education Department and action will be taken as a follow-up.

Chicago, IL

