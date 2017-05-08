Merchant Vessel, Fishing Boat Collision, One Dead, One Missing, Two Rescued

Two fishermen were rescued, one died while one is still missing after their fishing boat was hit by a merchant vessel in the waters of Kuala Muda about 37 nautical miles west of the fishing town early this morning. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Northern Region operations deputy director Captain Zulinda Ramly said in the incident at about 3am, four Thai fishermen aged between 30 and 45 were trawling for fish.

