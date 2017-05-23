Manchester blast: Three Malaysian students safe
A woman and a young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester. AFP. Malaysian High Commissioner to United Kingdom Datuk Ahmad Rasidi Hazizi said the three students who are studying at Manchester University have informed the mission that they are safely back home.
