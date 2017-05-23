Man wants to plead guilty to lesser c...

Man wants to plead guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter

Kota Kinabalu: A 24-year-old self-employed man who was previously charged with murdering another man, informed the court that he wished to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter which was offered to him. Sessions Court Judge Azreena Aziz was informed by Mohd Ramzan Suhaimi's counsel Aida Jaffar Mad Arif that her client intended to admit to the lesser charge after the case was transferred from the Magistrate's Court.

