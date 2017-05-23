Man wants to plead guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter
Kota Kinabalu: A 24-year-old self-employed man who was previously charged with murdering another man, informed the court that he wished to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter which was offered to him. Sessions Court Judge Azreena Aziz was informed by Mohd Ramzan Suhaimi's counsel Aida Jaffar Mad Arif that her client intended to admit to the lesser charge after the case was transferred from the Magistrate's Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC