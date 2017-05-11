Man killed, three hurt changing flat tyre

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man was killed and his three friends injured when they were hit by a trailer while stopping at the emergency lane of the East Coast Expressway 2 to change a flat tyre on their car. In the incident at about 6am yesterday, Mohd Zulaini Mohd Safee, 31, and his friends had stopped along the emergency lane at the KM360.6 of the expressway.

