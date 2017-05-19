Man killed, another hurt at 'killer stretch' in KK

KOTA KINABALU: A self-employed man was killed while another sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and hit a tree along the coastal road not far from here early Friday. Amiljon Musid, 40, who was driving the vehicle, was killed on the spot following the impact of the crash while his 51-year-old passenger suffered serious bodily injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.