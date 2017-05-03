Malaysia's US$1.7 billion property deal to cut 1MDB debt falls through

A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo KUALA LUMPUR: A US$1.7 billion property deal that was expected to ease the debt burden of Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad fell through on Wednesday , complicating Prime Minister Najib Razak's efforts to move on from a financial scandal surrounding the fund.

