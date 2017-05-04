Malaysia's Sapura Energy says interes...

Malaysia's Sapura Energy says interest in upstream projects picking up

May 8

May 8 Sapura Energy Berhad , Malaysia's largest oil and gas service provider, said it was beginning to see interest building in upstream projects following sharp rollbacks in recent years from lower oil prices. "Projects that were on hold before are starting to be looked at again ," Sapura Chief Executive Shahril Shamsuddin told Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Chicago, IL

