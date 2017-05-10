Malaysia's Q1 GDP Likely To Be Booste...

Malaysia's Q1 GDP Likely To Be Boosted By Manufacturing Sector

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 -- Malaysia's first quarter gross domestic product growth is likely to be boosted by the manufacturing sector, says Standard Chartered Research. It said the Department of Statistics will release Malaysia's Q1 GDP data on May 19. "We forecast a GDP growth of 4.9 per cent year-on-year, higher than the 4.5 per cent in Q4-2016," it said in a research note today.

Chicago, IL

