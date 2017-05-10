Malaysia's Q1 GDP Likely To Be Boosted By Manufacturing Sector
KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 -- Malaysia's first quarter gross domestic product growth is likely to be boosted by the manufacturing sector, says Standard Chartered Research. It said the Department of Statistics will release Malaysia's Q1 GDP data on May 19. "We forecast a GDP growth of 4.9 per cent year-on-year, higher than the 4.5 per cent in Q4-2016," it said in a research note today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC